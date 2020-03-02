WASECA — A man allegedly pointed a gun at two women and hit one of them in his Waseca residence Saturday night.
Carlos Daniel Frias, 22, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Waseca County District Court.
Frias slapped a woman in the face during an argument, then took a gun out of a safe and pointed it at that woman and another woman he knows, the charges say. A loaded gun was seized from his Lake Street NW residence.
