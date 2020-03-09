WASECA — A Waseca man allegedly assaulted and pointed a shotgun at a woman he knows.
Joseph Arthur Donahue, 22, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Waseca County District Court.
A woman told authorities she kicked Donahue out of her rural Waseca County residence Sunday. Donahue allegedly later forced his way back inside and pulled the woman out of the shower by her hair. He then grabbed a shotgun, loaded shells, waved it around and at times pointed it at her, according to a court complaint.
When Donahue left, the woman said she followed because she worried he was going to harm himself. She said Donahue hit her in the head, choked her and pulled her hair as she tried to take the gun away.
