WASECA — A Waseca man reportedly assaulted a girl, broke into a neighbor's house then ignored police orders.
Timothy John Dierks, 29, of Waseca, was charged with felony domestic assault and felony burglary Thursday in Waseca County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, property damage and obstructing the legal process.
An 8-year-old girl who knows Dierks told police he pulled her into a room, held her down and put his hand over her mouth and nose and she could not breathe. A woman who was outside reached in through a window and pulled the girl outside, according to a court complaint.
Dierks then reportedly went to a house across the street, forced open the door and went inside. Responding officers found Dierks outside screaming. He reportedly would not stay where he was told and ran toward an officer and two witnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.