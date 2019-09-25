MANKATO — A 48-year-old Waseca man is accused of raping a 15-year-old boy he met online.
Ronald Robert Huelsnitz was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A boy told police he met Huelsnitz on a social media app and invited Huelsnitz over Saturday while he was home alone in Mankato. The boy said Huelsnitz raped him after the boy said he did not want to have sex.
Huelsnitz initially told police the boy told him he was 18 years old and they had consensual sex. Huelsnitz later conceded the boy might have told him he was 15 years old and might have pushed him away, a court complaint said.
