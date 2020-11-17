WASECA — A man needed stitches and dental work after he allegedly was punched during a party in Waseca.
A man told police he was punched twice in the face by Eric Lee Eastman, 35, of Waseca, during a house party the early morning of Oct. 25. The man said the assault was unprovoked.
The man went to a hospital with a puncture to his chin, a cut inside his mouth and a split lip that needed five stitches, according to a court complaint. He also needed emergency dental treatment to realign and stabilize loosened teeth, he said.
Eastman was charged with felony assault Monday in Waseca County District Court.
