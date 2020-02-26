WASECA — The Waseca man who had an hourslong standoff with police Monday faces felony weapon and drug charges.
Police responded to David Huff’s house Monday evening after a caller told them Huff had been doing methamphetamine and fired a gun twice into a wall. The caller reported Huff, 39, was hallucinating and afraid people were out to get him.
A standoff ensued for about five hours before police arrested Huff. Police found a handgun, shotgun, ammunition and drugs in the home.
Huff was charged Wednesday in Waseca County District Court.
