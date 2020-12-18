MANKATO — A 38-year-old man has been charged after threatening staff members at a Mankato hospital emergency room.
Ross Raymond Milbrett of Waseca was charged with one count of felony terroristic threats on Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In October, Milbrett was taken by ambulance to a Mankato hospital emergency room and started screaming upon arrival. While staff restrained Milbrett and placed him on the ground, Milbrett told one person that he would find him and his family and "kill them all," the complaint read.
Milbrett also told an emergency room nurse trying to administer his medication that he would kill her and her family. Both people said they believed the threats to be credible, the complaint read.
