WASECA — A Waseca man is facing charges after he allegedly used profanity and a racial slur at police and jail officers and spit on an officer.
Waseca officers offered to give John Edwin McIntyre, 48, a ride home after finding him intoxicated and laying on a bike trail north of 11th Avenue NW Sunday evening.
McIntyre became belligerent and threatened to spit on officers, according to a court complaint.
He was arrested and reportedly was combative once he arrived at jail. He used a racial slur toward one officer. He allegedly told another officer “get out of here you Mexican” before spitting at the officer.
McIntyre is charged with felony assault on a correctional officer as well as misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.
