WASECA — A Waseca man allegedly admitted to repeatedly molesting two children.
Timothy John Wright, 39, was charged with 15 felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Waseca County District Court.
Wright sexually abused a now 16-year-old boy starting when the boy was 7 or 8 years old until January of this year, the court complaint said. He also allegedly confessed to molesting a now 13-year-old girl. The girl said the abuse started when she was 7 years old and continued through last fall.
