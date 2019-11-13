MANKATO — A Waseca man who was accused of raping a boy this fall is now accused of having sex with a vulnerable woman.
A Mankato woman told police earlier this month she had a sexual relationship with 48-year-old Ronald Robert Huelsnitz. The woman said she told Huelsnitz she is a vulnerable adult and he responded that vulnerable adults can easily be taken advantage of.
Huelsnitz was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with a mentally impaired victim.
In September Huelsnitz was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct against a child after a 15-year-old boy accused him of rape. The woman in the new case told police she suspended the relationship after Huelsnitz told her he had sex with a 15-year-old.
