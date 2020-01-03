WASECA — A Waseca man who is losing his sight has his sights set on biking across the country.
Jason Folie, 35, has a threefold mission for his 2,900-mile trek: to raise awareness about the rare disease that could blind him, to raise money for research toward a cure, and to inspire others facing a frightening medical diagnosis to persevere.
Folie is leaving San Diego on his birthday, Jan. 7, and hopes to reach Augustine, Florida, in mid-March. On March 28, he and his fiance will hold a fundraising dinner in Waseca at which attendees will wear a blindfold while they eat.
Folie has choroideremia, a rare retinal degenerative disease that affects predominantly men. A genetic anomaly creates a protein deficiency that causes progressive blindness.
There is no cure, though Folie said he remains optimistic that gene therapy trials will find a cure before he fully loses his vision.
Folie now deals with night blindness and loss of peripheral vision, but his central vision remains clear, he said.
He struggled to cope with his diagnosis two years ago.
“I lost my purpose in life,” he wrote on a fundraising page. “I didn’t see the point of settling down because I didn’t want someone to take care of me. I didn’t see the point of having a family if I can’t see what my kids look like. I’m a very determined person, but for those two years I focused on the day that everything would go black and it became unbearable.”
Participating in a research trial helped him find hope again.
“I believe that everything God gave me is for a purpose,” he wrote. “I think there is something I can do to help.”
He’s not an experienced bicyclist, but he decided a cross-country trip on two wheels would be an ideal way to share his story and raise awareness about choroideremia.
Fiancee Krista Kramer is following Folie with a camper and they will stop in towns along the way aiming to meet with local media and officials.
Folie will bike the Southern Tier Trail — a roads route developed by the Adventure Cycling Association. He’ll use a phone app to help guide his way.
Folie aims to raise $100,000 for the Choroideremia Research Foundation. That amount includes $35,000 he is donating himself.
“I’m personally invested. I wanted to show I’m serious about the cause,” he said.
He hopes to raise the remaining $65,000 through pledges and the dinner when he returns. He already has received $16,000 in pledges, which can be made at donate.curechm.org/fundraiser/2392569.
Folie is confident he’ll be able to complete the long ride. He’s used to long and physically grueling days as the owner of a roofing and remodeling company, he said. He has decided to rest up instead of training for the ride.
“I’m used to roofing 10 to 12 hours a day,” he said. “Pedaling a bike can’t be harder than roofing.”
Supporters can follow his progress by liking the “Fight to End CHM — Jason’s Journey” page on Facebook or following “ jasonsjourneychm” on Instagram.
Folie will need to reach Florida and get home in time for his Dining in the Dark fundraiser on March 28 at The Mill Event Center in Waseca. Attendees can experience the challenges of blindness by wearing a blindfold while they dine.
Tickets, which are $30 per person or $50 per couple, must be purchased in advance at The Mill Event Center, Snap Fitness in Waseca or find a link to buy online through Folie’s Facebook page.
Beyond helping others that share his disease, Folie said he hopes sharing about his journey will encourage others who are struggling to come to terms with any life-changing medical diagnosis.
“I just want to let everyone know to look for the positive and just do the best you can.”
