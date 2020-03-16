WASECA — The Waseca School Board narrowed its search for a new superintendent at a meeting Sunday.
The Board and a community committee will interview the six semi-finalists starting at noon Wednesday and going until about 8 p.m. The interviews with the Board are open to the public, but interviews with the community committee will not be open.
Superintendent Tom Lee will retire after the school year. The candidates to replace him include:
- Eric Hudspith, director of human resources & organizational development — Mankato schools
- Brian Shanks, superintendent — Alden-Conger & Glenville-Emmons Schools
- Michelle Mortenson, superintendent — Renville County West Schools
- Jim Wagner, superintendent — Johnson County Schools - Buffalo, Wyoming
- Doug Froke, superintendent — Detroit Lakes Schools
- Joe Libby, director of teaching and learning — West Des Moines Community Schools, Iowa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.