WASECA — Six months after he was shot while on duty, a Waseca police officer has regained his memory but is still recovering physically and spiritually.
Arik Matson continues therapy at a specialized facility in Nebraska, his wife, Megan Matson, wrote in an update on his CaringBridge page Monday.
“In the last six months Arik has slowly but surely struggled and put up a fight to regain his daily capabilities back that we all take for granted,” Megan wrote.
His “memory is all there,” and he is walking short distances on his own, the update states.
Arik cannot have visitors because of the pandemic. He is exchanging weekly letters with his two daughters and appreciate the letters and other encouragement from other supporters, his wife says.
“Arik wants nothing more then to be home with his family and friends,” Megan wrote, adding he “understands this is going to be a long road to recovery.”
Arik might need a third surgery in coming months, his wife wrote. No further details were provided.
The healing officer's faith is being put to the test, the post concluded.
“He has asked God in his darkest times, 'Is this the plan you have had for me all along?'” Megan wrote. “In this time of unknowing he sits in silence and listens to God's voice. I have faith in the unknowing and trust God's plan.”
Monday marked the sixth month anniversary of the shooting outside a Waseca residence while Matson and other Waseca officers responded to a suspicious person report. They found Tyler Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, who was wanted on drug charges and reportedly had recently talked about committing suicide by cop.
Janovsky allegedly fired at three officers, striking Matson in the head.
Janovsky was charged with attempted murder but prosecution has been delayed by the pandemic. A twice postponed pretrial hearing is now scheduled for July 16.
A GoFundMe page continues to collect donations for the Matson family and has now raised over $200,000.
