Waseca police officer Arik Matson is the American Legion Department of Minnesota’s 2021 Law Officer of the Year.
Matson, who was shot in the line of duty in January 2020, was nominated by the Waseca American Legion Post 228. He was selected for the statewide annual honor by the state Legion's Law and Order Committee.
He was honored at the Legion's state convention Friday.
“Although I am here as an individual talking, this took a team effort," Matson said as he accepted the award. "Every day I am trying to get better and back to the way life was."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.