WASECA — Two people are facing charges after multiple drugs allegedly were found in a vehicle and one suspect allegedly injured an officer while resisting arrest.
Aubree Kristina Louise Weise, 29, of Waseca, was charged with felony counts of drug possession with intent to sell and aiding an offender, as well as gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor driving and drug crimes.
Anthony Michael Kuster, 34, of Waseca is charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and petty misdemeanors for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
A deputy stopped Weise's vehicle for multiple infractions Sunday evening in Waseca. Both Weise and Kuster were combative with the deputy and additional deputies who arrived, according to a court complaint. A deputy dislocated a finger in a scuffle with Weise.
Kuster reportedly had a marijuana grinder in his possession. Weise had a sunglasses case containing methamphetamine that she first tried to hand to Kuster, then dropped it during the scuffle and Kuster tried to kick it across a parking lot, the charges say.
Inside the vehicle deputies found marijuana, muscle relaxer pills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, court records say. They also allegedly found multiple suspected stolen items, including antiques, electronics, a credit card and an EBT cards.
