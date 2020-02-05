The Waseca police officer shot in the line of duty wished his wife a happy anniversary.
Arik Matson, 32, is now starting to speak and to eat, his family said on his CaringBridge page Tuesday evening.
Matson had multiple surgeries and spent nearly a month in intensive care after he was shot in the head in early January. He is now recovering at a long-term care facility.
Matson and his wife, Megan, celebrated their wedding anniversary Tuesday. He told his wife: “Happy anniversary, Megan. I love you,” according to a CaringBridge post.
Matson, who had a tracheotomy, is beginning to speak again.
“He's working on his speech and making his words clear. But it does wear him out,” sister-in-law Nicole Matson wrote.
He also fed himself for the first time Tuesday. He had chocolate pudding.
“We are so impressed by his progress and hopeful for what the future brings us,” Nicole concluded in the post.
Also on Tuesday, the man accused of shooting Matson made his first court appearance. Tyler Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, had hearings in Waseca County District Court on attempted murder charges filed after Matson was shot, as well as on drug charges filed in December.
A meth lab allegedly was found in Janovsky's basement and a warrant was out for his arrest when Matson and other Waseca police officers reportedly encountered him trespassing outside a Waseca residence Jan. 6.
Bail was set at $2 million with conditions or $3 million without any conditions in the attempted murder case and $250,000 with or $500,000 without conditions in the drug case. Conditions include he not have any contact with Waseca police officers.
Even if Janovsky can pay both bail amounts, he won't be out on the street anytime soon. He's in the prison in Oak Park Heights for violating parole on a 2017 burglary conviction. He'll be eligible for release on that conviction in June, according to state records.
Janovsky will make his next court appearance on the attempted murder charges on April 14. A settlement conference is scheduled.
