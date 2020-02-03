The Waseca police officer who was shot in the line of duty has reached another milestone in his recovery.
Arik Matson, 32, was transferred from a hospital intensive care unit to a new longer-term acute care facility on Friday, his family announced on his CaringBridge page.
Matson spent nearly a month at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale after he was shot in the head while investigating a suspicious person report Jan. 6 in Waseca.
The move to a new facility, the location of which the family has not disclosed, came less than a week after Matson had a third surgery. On Jan. 27 he had surgery to repair fractures to his skull.
Before he was transferred, Matson was answering questions by nodding and shaking his head, his CaringBridge page states.
The city of Waseca is meanwhile accepting applications for a temporary police officer. The duration of employment is expected to be at least one year, according to an advertisement.
Tyler Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, who is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Matson and other officers, will make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.