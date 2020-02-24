WASECA — The Waseca Police Department asked residents to steer clear of a neighborhood after reports of a man with a gun at his home Monday evening.
Authorities responded to the 500 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast at 6:25 p.m., according to a release posted on the department’s Facebook page. Other household members were able to leave the residence.
Residents near the block should stay home, the release stated.
The Le Sueur County SWAT team and several other law enforcement agencies are on scene as of Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.