WASECA — A 36-year-old woman has died while imprisoned in the federal women's prison in Waseca, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons news release.
Staff found Starsha Silva unresponsive at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Life-saving measures were initiated by staff but failed.
Silva was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel when they arrived. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger, the press release said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is charge of the investigation and has not released the cause of Silva's death.
Silva had been in custody at the Waseca prison since Jan. 27, 2022, after being sentenced in the District of Hawaii. She was serving a 168-month sentence for drug possession with intent to distribute, firearm possession and drug trafficking.
The Waseca prison is a low-security facility and houses 800 female offenders.
