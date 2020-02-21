WASECA — The Cash Wise grocery store in Waseca will close by the end of the month. The liquor store will remain open.
The grocery store, which opened in late 2018, did not have enough customers to be sustainable, according to a press release from Coborn's, which owns Cash Wise stores.
The store, at 1230 N. State St., will close on or before Feb. 28, the announcement says.
Pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the Cash Wise store in Owatonna.
Waseca employees will be offered other positions within the company.
“For those circumstances where continued employment is not an option, Coborn's will offer these employees assistance to help with the transition,” Coborn's President and CEO Chris Coborn said in a statement.
Cash Wise replaced Hy-Vee, which closed in September 2018 after a lease dispute with the property owner.
