WASECA — After interviewing three finalists Wednesday, the Waseca School Board decided to wait a day to select the district’s next leader.
The board is meeting again at 5:30 Thursday to select a replacement for current Supt. Tom Lee, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The finalists are:
• Eric Hudspith, Mankato Area Public Schools director of human resources and organizational development
• Joseph Libby, executive director of teaching and learning services for the West Des Moines Community School District in Iowa
• James Wagner, superintendent of Johnson County School District in Wyoming
The board members reconvened after the second-round interviews late Wednesday to consider making a same-day selection. But the majority of board members wanted to take a day to review feedback from the finalists’ earlier interviews with district administrative staff and from virtual public forums.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional opportunity for members of the public to meet and question candidates was moved to an online video conference.
Members of the public also will need their computers to watch the board members make their decision Thursday. In-person access to the meetings is restricted and the public is asked to watch a livestream on the district’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.