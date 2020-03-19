WASECA — The Waseca School Board will interview three finalists and might select the district's next superintendent on Wednesday.

The board narrowed the field of candidates to three finalists this week:

• Eric Hudspith, Mankato Area Public Schools director of human resources and organizational development

• Joseph Libbe, executive director and teaching and learning supervisor for the West Des Moines Community School District in Iowa

• James Wagner, superintendent of Johnson County School District in Wyoming

Members can watch a livestream of the interviews and participate in virtual question-and-answer sessions with the finalists on the district's Facebook page on Wednesday.

The School Board will meet at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the finalists and possibly select a preferred candidate with whom to begin contact negotiations.

Current Supt. Tom Lee is retiring. The next leader will take over July 1.

