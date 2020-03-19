WASECA — The Waseca School Board will interview three finalists and might select the district's next superintendent on Wednesday.
The board narrowed the field of candidates to three finalists this week:
• Eric Hudspith, Mankato Area Public Schools director of human resources and organizational development
• Joseph Libbe, executive director and teaching and learning supervisor for the West Des Moines Community School District in Iowa
• James Wagner, superintendent of Johnson County School District in Wyoming
Members can watch a livestream of the interviews and participate in virtual question-and-answer sessions with the finalists on the district's Facebook page on Wednesday.
The School Board will meet at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the finalists and possibly select a preferred candidate with whom to begin contact negotiations.
Current Supt. Tom Lee is retiring. The next leader will take over July 1.
