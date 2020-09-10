Waseca Junior and Senior High School students will go back to learning from home full time due to multiple cases of COVID-19 linked to the school as well as a climbing case rate across Waseca County.
There also was a spike in Blue Earth County's COVID-19 rate, but Mankato Area Public School leaders have decided not to move to distance learning because there have been few cases connected to the schools.
There are four known cases of the coronavirus among Waseca's secondary students, Supt. Eric Hudspith told School Board members during a meeting Thursday evening. The students were infected before school started on Tuesday.
Another 64 secondary students, six elementary students and seven staff are on quarantine due to a exposure to a case at the school or the broader community.
Those numbers, coupled with some new countywide data, prompted Hudspith to recommend the Junior and Senior High move to an entirely distance learning model starting Monday and continuing through at least Sept. 25.
The district started the year with all students in-person part time — four days a week for kindergarten through third graders and two days a week for older students.
The shift to full time distance learning impacts the seventh through 12th graders and includes the cancellation of all sports and other extracurricular activities.
“The timing just couldn't be worse in terms of when this happened to spike in our county," Hudspith said.
Distance learning also is now recommended for elementary students under a state framework based on county coronavirus case rates.
Waseca County had the highest rate in the state, according to new data released Thursday. Over 50 cases were reported per 10,000 residents for the period of Aug. 16-29.
“The cases are going up. There's just no denying that fact,” Hudspith said.
But the state gives schools flexibility to consider extenuating circumstances when deciding learning models.
And Hudspith said almost a quarter of the county's cases have been traced to either the federal prison or congregate care facilities. With those excluded, a hybrid would still be recommended for the elementary schools.
Hudspith said he took that into account as well as the fact that no elementary students are currently known to be infected.
The county's rising case rate prompted the two other districts in the county to change their plans last week.
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District changed to a distance model for secondary students before school began.
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Schools District started school with a hybrid for secondary students but announced last week it would transition to remote learning for secondary students beginning next week.
Blue Earth County's case rate also jumped in the latest report. Over 44 cases per 10,000 were recorded during Aug. 16-29. That's nearly double from the prior time period and the fifth highest in the state.
The state model puts the county's schools into a recommendation for full time distance learning for secondary students.
But the Mankato district informed families it will not shift from its current hybrid model.
Data from more recent days indicate the county's rate is declining again, the letter notes.
State and health officials also recommend the district focus on the infection date among the district's students and staff, the letter says.
There were three confirmed cases among Mankato students or staff between Sept. 2 and 9. There have been 19 known cases since the pandemic began.
