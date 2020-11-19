WASECA — Waseca Area Public Schools is shifting to distance learning for all students.
A prescheduled distance learning day for all students will be held Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are rescheduled as no school days for students and preparation days for teachers.
The change was spurred by the rising COVID-19 rate in Waseca County as well as cases within the district and quarantines, Supt. Eric Hudspith wrote in a letter to families. The district will reconsider in mid-December whether it is safe to return to some in-person learning, the letter states.
More information is posted at www.waseca.k12.mn.us.
