WASECA — A group of Waseca students and staff were fortunate not to experience more serious injuries after a collision between their school bus and a truck Saturday on Interstate 90, said Waseca’s superintendent.
The crash occurred when the group was on its way back from a volleyball tournament. The truck’s driver, Mark Alan Tigner, 55, of Brandon, South Dakota, died as a result of the collision.
Waseca Public Schools Supt. Eric Hudspith said the district is heartbroken that the death happened and is working with the students and families as they recover.
“We’re supporting the students and families today, having a series of meetings to process and see how everybody is doing emotionally and physically,” he said on Monday.
Some students received treatment at Albert Lea’s hospital. A State Patrol release lists at least seven people on board sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while bus driver Charles Edward Cone, 79, sustained no injuries.
“We appreciate all the well wishes and support as we’re working through this,” Hudspith said.
The bus was traveling east on I-90 in Faribault County when it collided with the westbound truck. The area was a construction zone, said State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson, with one lane for each direction rather than the usual four lanes divided by a median.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, Christianson said.
Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.