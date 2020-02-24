Police lights logo

WASECA — The Waseca Police Department has a man in custody following a standoff at his home late Monday. 

Authorities asked residents to steer clear of the 500 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast after reports of a man with a gun at his home at 6:25 p.m., according to a release posted on the department‘s Facebook page. 

Other household members were able to leave the residence, but a standoff with the man continued for hours.

The Le Sueur County SWAT team and several other law enforcement agencies were on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you