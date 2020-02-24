WASECA — The Waseca Police Department has a man in custody following a standoff at his home late Monday.
Authorities asked residents to steer clear of the 500 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast after reports of a man with a gun at his home at 6:25 p.m., according to a release posted on the department‘s Facebook page.
Other household members were able to leave the residence, but a standoff with the man continued for hours.
The Le Sueur County SWAT team and several other law enforcement agencies were on scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.