WASECA — The Waseca Fire Department will be able to replace its 45-year-old tanker truck, thanks to $278,852 in federal funding to the city of Waseca.
The Department of Homeland Security award is the largest grant the fire department has received, Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee stated in a city press release.
The purpose of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards.
The grant will be used to purchase a new tanker/tender for the fire department, replacing the 1977 tanker being used.
The new tanker/tender will be outfitted with a single-axle chassis and a 2,500-gallon tank. It will be equipped with an enclosed drop tank storage with the ability to empty water in rear, passenger side or driver’s side. The truck's automatic transmission will make the unit more accessible to firefighters because not all members have experience driving a straight stick.
The vehicle also will have an automated external defibrillator aboard to use for cardiac emergencies.
The fire department's initial response area includes more than 12,000 residents in an area spanning about 142 square miles.
Forshee said two vehicle replacement awards have been granted so far this year in Minnesota.
