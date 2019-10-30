WASECA — Waseca’s transitional housing nonprofit has kept busy since opening earlier this year, giving organizers confidence they're meeting a need in their community.
Bethlehem Inn, 400 Second Ave. NW, has provided short-term housing to 29 adult females and 35 children between January 2019 and Monday. Of those, 19 families have successfully gone on to find employment and more permanent housing.
After recently moving out two families of five, Program Director Leticia Mendiola said it’s been gratifying seeing guests transition into better situations.
“It makes us proud and happy,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for.”
The departing families put Bethlehem Inn’s current occupancy at five out of a possible 16. Having that much room available is rare, though, with Mendiola saying it’s been full more often than not.
So far seven families were asked to leave for noncompliance with the nonprofit’s program. Those violations could include not meeting nightly curfews or not keeping up on daily chores they agreed to do when they moved in.
Families can stay up to 100 days in special cases, although the usual stay is shorter. Occupants are expected to look for work and housing so they can transition out of Bethlehem Inn.
“We’re here to support them, to give them that boost to keep going and keep strong," Mendiola said.
Bethlehem Inn's opening in Waseca continued a trend of new emergency or transitional housing options in the region. Similar resources opened in New Ulm and Mankato before Bethlehem Inn, while a new shelter started in St. Peter since then.
Roger Ashland, the nonprofit’s board president, said Bethlehem Inn’s smooth start is helped by strong community support. With the building once housing nuns for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church across the street, little renovations were needed for its current use.
But donations were and are crucial in keeping it running. Ashland said residents have been great about donating supplies so far.
“One of the most heartwarming things is support from the community as far as cleaning supplies, blankets and towels,” he said. “People have been really generous.”
Monetary support is even more needed, as it takes $115,000 per year to operate Bethlehem Inn. The bulk of the money goes toward staffing.
Mendiola said she’s one of three current staffers who work with families. The nonprofit is hiring for one more position.
For more information on Bethlehem Inn, go to www.bethleheminnwaseca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.