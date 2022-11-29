WASECA — A mystery surrounding a large waterfowl death in Waseca last week has been solved.
Initially reported by a local resident and then confirmed by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, the geese and ducks died of acute pneumonia caused by a fungal disease.
The die-off was reported Nov. 20 on Loon Lake in Waseca. By Nov. 21 carcasses were at a University of Minnesota diagnostic lab for testing, said Jeanine Vorland, the DNR’s Owatonna area wildlife supervisor.
“Our count is up to a little bit higher than 120 or so,” she said. “It’s hard to get an exact count because ice conditions prevent access to all of the bodies.”
The DNR’s “working theory,” Vorland said, was that the fowl died of some sort of disease. The ones they initially considered were avian cholera and avian influenza, “but it turned out neither of those were the case,” she said.’’
She advises people to stay away from dead wildlife.
“It’s a major mortality event,” Vorland said. “We can identify a source and deal with it so we can confine the infection. We do appreciate calls from the public so we can respond quickly.”
