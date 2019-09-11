WASECA — Two Waseca police officers allegedly were injured in a scuffle with a woman who broke a door Saturday night.
Police were called to a four-unit apartment building on Fourth Avenue Southeast. A neighbor reported Christine Ann Schulz, 44, punched out the window of a door between their units.
Schulz appeared intoxicated, was belligerent with officers and then resisted arrest, a court complaint said. She reportedly twisted and squeezed one officer's thumb, causing intense pain until the finger went numb.
Another officer reportedly injured her wrist and thumb during the altercation.
Schulz was charged Monday in Waseca County District Court with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police officer, as well as gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of property damage and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.