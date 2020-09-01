WASECA — A woman allegedly pointed a shotgun and threatened to shoot a woman she knows at a rural Waseca County residence.
Carrie Luann Monson, 61, of rural Waseca, was charged with felony counts of threats and assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Waseca County District Court.
A woman and a witness said Monson grabbed a loaded shotgun and threatened to shoot the woman in the head during a confrontation on Saturday, a court complaint says.
Monson reportedly said she picked up the gun because it was knocked over during a fight. She denied pointing it at anyone. She allegedly admitted she had made a statement about shooting someone but said she actually was referring to the witness.
