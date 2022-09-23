WASECA — A 58-year-old Waseca woman died in a house fire Wednesday night in Waseca.
Debra Jean Mulcahy died at the scene, Fire Chief Jason Forshee said.
Firefighters responded at 6:23 p.m. to a call reporting a structure fire in the 500 block of N.W. Ninth Avenue and that a person may be inside the building. When firefighters arrived at the scene the house was filled with heavy smoke and they were unable to immediately enter the structure.
When entry was made, fire department members located Mulcahy and removed her from the structure. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
After the scene was cleared, crews were called back after reports of continued smoldering.
The fire remains under investigation.
