WASECA — A 28-year-old Waseca woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before noon Monday a few miles south of Waseca.
Danielle Mary Mertins was driving a 2004 Saturn L300 south on Highway 13 when the car rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Ronald Leroy Wood, 83, of Waseca, the State Patrol said.
Mertins was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Waseca.
Wood was not injured, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.