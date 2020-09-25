WASECA — As the COVID-19 outbreak at Waseca’s prison worsened this week, free testing in the city Wednesday and Thursday resulted in 618 completed tests.
The Waseca County Fairgrounds hosted one of the first sites in the state health department’s multi-week push to expand free testing across the state. Cases recently spiked in the county in part because of the outbreak at the prison.
Turnout for the free testing was encouraging given the ongoing community spread, said Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry.
“I think that’s fabulous for our community,” she said. “I’m glad to see that we had interest in learning whether or not people were asymptomatic carriers.”
There were also people with COVID symptoms who sought testing, she said. The mostly drive-thru setup at the fairgrounds allowed for plenty of social distancing.
More tests were completed on the first day of testing, which was a collaboration between the state, county, city and the Minnesota National Guard. Wednesday had 384 tests administered, followed by 234 Thursday, according to Shawn Schloesser, incident site commander with the State Emergency Operations Center.
Results from the testing were expected back within about 48-72 hours. The timeline indicates all results are likely to be reflected in county case totals by this weekend or early next week.
Data from the testing will help the county learn more about how the illness is spreading. Waseca County Public Health shared a graph earlier this week showing the exposure setting for 59% of the county’s cases between Sept. 1-15 was corrections, meaning the prison.
Active cases at the federal correctional institution for women jumped from 108 among inmates Wednesday to 187 Thursday. The number rose to 190 among inmates and two among staff Friday, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Waseca’s prison has 599 total inmates. The 190 active cases mean nearly one-third of all inmates there currently have COVID.
Community spread accounted for the county’s next biggest exposure proportion at 24%. Recently, Berry said, there have been signs of slowing community cases — meaning cases not associated with the prison.
“We do see in the most recent numbers that our community case counts are going down,” she said. “We hope this community testing event will solidify that we’re moving in the right direction.”
Still, she likened the county’s COVID situation to a series of hills and valleys. The encouraging community case numbers make it seem like the county is in a valley, but it could quickly turn into another hill.
"We aren’t out of the woods yet,” Berry said. “We do know that COVID has a two-week incubation period, so we’re just now entering the week where any spread from when the numbers were really high would be showing up in cases.”
She recommended residents receive influenza vaccines before flu season hits and continue to follow health guidelines to reduce spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.