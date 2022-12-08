Camels, ponies and even a baby zebra will be a part of the third annual Drive-thru Live Nativity hosted jointly by three area community churches in Waseca.
St. Paul Lutheran, Christ the King and St. John Lutheran churches have partnered to host the live Nativity scene. It’s 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 314 Fourth Ave. NE at St. John’s and St. Paul’s churches, which are across the road from one another.
About 170 people are involved in putting together the live Nativity, said Anita Nelson, one of the event’s organizers.
“We try to get everybody from all of the churches involved, from children to older ladies who bake cookies,” Nelson said. “Yeah, there’s a lot of people.”
In fact, Nelson describes it as a “God moment” that there’s even a live Nativity this year. Last winter, the Waseca farmer who supplied the Nativity with its animals announced he’d be selling off his critters and that he wouldn’t be able to participate this winter.
Nelson was attending a convention in North Carolina in July and a woman from Ellendale shared a picture of a baby camel. “I go, do you suppose he’d let us use that for the Nativity scene?” Nelson asked the woman, who is a neighbor of Jim Borchert’s. The woman urged Nelson to contact Borchert and, when she did, he readily agreed to provide animals for the Nativity.
“It’s pretty funny. I had to go all the way to North Carolina to find the animals for a scene up in Minnesota. You know that’s a God thing. It’s quite comical,” Nelson said.
“It’ll be fun for the kids and the parents will be able to share the Christmas story,” she said.
Borchert, who calls his farm “The Northern Estate,” said he’s happy to supply the live Nativity scene with animals. He has a camel, two donkeys, two goats, a miniature pony and a “bottle baby zebra that is like 3 weeks old,” he said. “We just got him. His name is Smudge.”
“It’s pretty rewarding giving back,” Borchert said, “and there isn’t a better cause than Nativity during this time of year. I drafted my family to do this as our way to give back during the holidays. It helps us keep in mind the true meaning of Christmas.”
“It was so funny because we were sitting at a planning meeting and Jim said, ‘I don’t suppose you have room for a zebra?’” Nelson recalled. “One lady piped up and said, ‘Wait, it can be in the creation scene!’”
When people arrive at the Nativity scene, they’ll be greeted with a flyer, a brochure from each church, candy canes and Christmas story books for those vehicles with children. They can also tune in on radio station 87.9 to listen along to the program designed for them.
Organizers seek a free-will donation, which goes to support the Waseca County Food Shelf. Last year a little girl brought her piggy bank full of her life’s savings of $6.67 to donate.
“She brought it to donate to our charity,” Nelson said. “That was one of the highlights.”
The first year of the live Nativity scene, the organizers collected 1,600 pounds of food and about $3,000. Last year, they collected 1,100 pounds of food and $1,300.
It takes about 10 minutes to drive through the live Nativity scene. Afterward, a chili supper is being served at St. John’s Trinity Hall. “It’s just an offering for people who want to have fellowship afterward,” Nelson said. “St. John’s opted to do the fellowship this year.”
In past years, as many as 800 cars have passed through the live Nativity scene.
“Our goal is to hit over 800 this year,” Nelson said. “The first year we didn’t ask for any donations at all. We just wanted to tell the story of Jesus’ birth. And to add Christmas cheer to everybody locked up with COVID. That’s how it started.”
She thinks it’s unique that her town’s three churches have banded together. She said one goal is to have the whole community involved, with all the churches participating.
“It’s not like the lights at Sibley Park (in Mankato), but for our little community in Waseca, it’s a big deal,” she said. “It’s well worth the drive through. It lightens up your Christmas. It puts a little boost in it.”
“When we say, ‘We’re never going to do this again,’ we hear the positive comments and we just have to do it again. I call it ‘the miracle,’ of those animals showing up right next door.”
Another live Nativity scene in the region is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Riverside Park in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.