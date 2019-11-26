Washington Elementary School fifth grader Alexa Tofte promptly dashed to the side of a second grader who tripped on the playground during recess.
“I asked her if she was hurt and if she needed the nurse,” Alexa said.
Alexa helped the younger girl up and put her arm around her shoulders as they walked over to a paraprofessional for help.
Meanwhile fifth graders Dacoda McCrea and Ava Roemhildt spotted a second-grader sitting alone on the monkey bars. They worried she might be feeling lonely, so they invited her to join them in a game of wagon wheel tag. Soon a few more second graders joined in.
Alexa was on the playground Monday serving as a “peacemaker.” Dacoda and Ava were “playground mentors.”
The positions are among a number of opportunities for Washington Wildcats to care for their classmates and school as well as demonstrate leadership.
The jobs grow in responsibility as the students age and range from washing lunch tables to delivering morning announcements.
“I picked this because I thought it would be good for the Earth,” said second-grader Mila McDaniel as she and classmate Braylah Williams picked up trash Monday from the school grounds.
The jobs are part of the school’s mission to help students grow not just academically but also socially and emotionally, Principal Shane Baier said.
“Reading and math are critical,” he said, “but if we don’t take care of the whole child, it’s a missed opportunity.”
Every school in the Mankato Area Public School District uses the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports framework to set student behavior expectations.
Many of the district’s elementary schools also have adopted additional social-emotional development curricula, said Marti Sievek, the district’s director of teaching and learning.
“It’s pretty amazing what our schools are doing to support the ‘whole child,’” Sievek said.
The educators at each school have the freedom to chose what programs work best for them, he said.
Washington is the first in the district to try the Leader in Me curriculum, which aims to give students skills and mindsets to “lead their own lives, to be able to work effectively with others and make a meaningful contribution wherever they go in life.”
Monday morning Baier gathered all the third through fifth graders who signed up to serve as mentors next month for a leadership workshop.
“Our job is to give you every opportunity possible to practice being a leader inside and outside of the classroom,” he said as he kicked off the monthly training session.
They discussed qualities of a leader, how to differentiate circumstances they can and cannot control, how they can demonstrate leadership and more.
Returning playground mentors Celia Johnnson, Nya Puoch and Mack Beschorner said their mission includes playing with younger students who look lonely, mediating conflicts and picking teams in a manner that leaves no one feeling unwanted.
“It’s fun because they look up to you,” Celia said.
“It’s important to try your best, to have a good attitude and to have fun,” Mack said.
When dealing with a classmate who is not meeting behavior expectations, Nyla said it’s important to “realize they could be going through a hard time” that is leading them to act out.
The Leadership in Me curriculum also encourages students to take leadership in their own learning
Starting in kindergarten, students make a book in which they self-identify their strengths and areas to work on, set goals, write out steps and deadlines for achieving their goals, and choose ways they’d like to reward themselves for meeting their objectives.
“We want to empower kids,” Baier said. “We want kids to own their learning.”
