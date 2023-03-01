MANKATO — Washington Elementary School students now have a new way to stay active in the classroom through an activity using cardio drumming sticks.
The exercise gets students such as kindergartener Marshall Seavey up and moving in between lessons with pool noodles that they use to follow along to a dance routine.
But both students and teachers said it’s more than just a fun activity.
“We got to play with drums and stuff like that,” Seavey said. “It helps me focus better and it helps me read and write better.”
Kindergarten teacher Abby Visker said the activities they do in between lessons, called brain breaks, can help students be more engaged and focused in the classroom.
While the brain breaks aren’t new, students at Washington began using the cardio drumming sticks in the past year.
Visker said integrating physical activity into their breaks helps students practice motor skills, learn about rhythm and patterns, and use both sides of their brain.
The activity also can improve attention and memory, increase brain activity and cognitive function, help students retain information, increase blood flow and oxygen to the brain, and boost moods.
“By giving them those opportunities, it allows their brain to kind of reset, refocus and actually they’re able to retain more information and things like that when they do have those breaks, because they’re not so fatigued,” Visker said.
The activity was made possible through a $658 grant from the Educare Foundation and the foundation’s partnership with the Mankato Clinic Foundation.
Grant writer and reading intervention teacher Connie Long said she first got the idea after finding a physical education teacher who used the exercise on social media.
She said the activity was both a good way to incorporate movement after students returned to school after the height of the pandemic and an option to keep students moving when they have indoor recess, but she said it also goes beyond that.
“I try to incorporate a lot of movement and multi-sensory things in my instruction,” Long said. “Kids were kind of stressed out, I think, when we got back to school after that and exercise is shown to reduce stress and boost your mood.”
All K-5 teachers have the drumming sticks in their classrooms.
Long said while right now teachers and students follow along to routines already available, the goal is to eventually have students create their own routines and compile a Washington Wildcat playlist for students to use in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.