MANKATO – Waste Management is gradually converting its Mankato fleet of trucks to run on compressed natural gas and has recently completed a CNG fueling station in Mankato.
So far 13 trucks have been converted and the rest of the fleet is expected to be converted over the next nine months.
As an alternative to diesel, CNG is a more environmentally friendly fuel, significantly reducing truck emissions.
Considered one of the cleanest alternative fuels available for heavy-duty trucks, compressed natural gas fuel reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 50% compared to diesel and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 21%.
Houston, Texas-based Waste Management has been working on converting its fleet nationally in recent years. This is the fifth fueling station built in Minnesota.
“Waste Management is committed to providing superior service while being good stewards of the environment for future generations” Jon Diemer, Mankato senior district manager, said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Energy says natural gas powers more than 175,000 vehicles in the United States.
Willmar-based West Central Sanitation, which provides residential waste services in Mankato and North Mankato, also runs CNG trucks.
