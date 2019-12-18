South-central Minnesotans watched Wedneday as the U.S. House of Representatives moved toward impeaching President Donald Trump, a historic moment that drew praise and criticism from a divided populace.
The vote, and events that follow, seems a foregone conclusion: The Democratic-controlled House approved two articles of impeachment, making Trump the third president in almost 250 years to face a Senate trial. The Republican-controlled Senate will likely acquit Trump of the abuse of power and obstruction charges levied against him in a trial.
And no matter what side of the political spectrum you're on, the fix seems to be in: Our nation's leaders aren't listening to the will of the people, or so Democrats and Republicans claim.
"It is a big charade," said Elvis Weichel, of North Mankato. "I don't know if it's all just for drama."
Weichel, a conservative who plans to run for North Mankato City Council next year, said he believes the impeachment process Democrats have started against the president is a waste of time and taxpayer money.
"They've been wanting to impeach him since he was elected," Weichel said.
He said he doesn't believe enough evidence has been publicly introduced to warrant impeachment, though he thinks Trump will testify or order his staff to testify during the Senate trial in his defense.
For local liberals, Trump has shown what they believe is ineptitude to honor the highest responsibility in the land. To them, Trump was never more egregious in his disrespect for the role as president than when he pressured Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son and his time on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
"There were enough of the facts that came out which makes it clear that the president extorted, or was trying to extort from the Ukrainian president, an announcement on TV that he was opening an investigation into the son of a political rival," said Louis Schwartzkopf, of Mankato. "That's an abuse of power, and not in the interest of the U.S."
It's no longer disputed that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July to investigate a long-since-debunked theory that Hunter Biden engaged in corruption while on the board of Burisma. Though government watchdogs flagged the position at the time as a potential conflict of interest given his father was vice president, no evidence of misconduct has been found.
A few days before his phone call, Trump ordered about $391 million in military aid to Ukraine withheld, which government officials in both countries interpreted as a sign the aid was a bargaining chip to get Ukraine to cooperate with Trump.
Where Democrats and Republicans disagree is whether those acts were illegal — or at least unbecoming of the president of the United States.
For Democrats, the factual record is clear: Trump abused his office for personal gain. For Republicans, the impeachment makes clear: Democrats are determined to drag down the president.
"This impeachment is putting across a very scary message — if you are unliked by the Democratic Party (which very clearly has a lot of the media in their back pocket), you are not safe," Jennifer Gleason, of Mankato, wrote in an email. "If you support Trump, you must be a racist, homophobic, etc. I think there is a lot of hate coming from the 'tolerant' side, and it's extremely concerning."
Yurie Hong, an organizer for Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato, said Democrats are definitely not the ones threatening harm upon other Americans. Hong didn't become overtly political until after Trump was elected in 2016, when she saw a lot of fear that the president would unduly punish poor people and communities of color with racist and xenophobic policies.
"I felt complicit by sitting on the sidelines and not being involved," Hong said. "I swore to myself that I would never feel that passive and complicit again, and that I would do everything in my power to work actively to make things better."
For Hong, the impeachment vote is simply Congress doing its intended job acting as a check on the president.
"I think it's a profoundly sad and scary thing that we have a president that so brazenly defies our democratic norms and undermines our democratic institutions," she said.
And things could get worse, Hong and Schwartzkopf warn. Once the Senate likely acquits Trump, the president could take more steps to protect his power and punish his enemies.
Yet impeachment could be a boon at the ballot box next year for Trump. Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor at Minnesota State University, said earlier this year that despite Trump's continually poor showing in polls, the president hasn't publicly been taken to task the way other leaders have in the past.
"(Moderates) just haven't turned on Trump in the way that perhaps 20 years ago we would have expected moderates to turn on any president, Democrat or Republican," Parsneau said.
For now, the nation will watch as Congress takes the rare step to try the president for high crimes and misdemeanors. It's a valuable lesson for students young and old, as area teachers are using the proceedings as an educational opportunity.
Scott Urban, a Mankato West High School social studies teacher, has already assigned essays on the impeachment process to his AP Government students. And the ongoing inquiries make for great current events examples at the start or end of his lessons.
"It's very difficult to understand the scandal while we are living through it," he said. "I was a high school student during Watergate and a young teacher during Monicagate. Age brings perspective and patience."
While Urban said he tries not to rush to judgment and follow the inquiry as best he can, he notes his students generally reflect their parents' political views.
"And we are evenly split, as is the nation, on the topic of impeaching the president," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.