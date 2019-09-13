MANKATO — Water damage has prompted Blue Earth County Historical Society to temporarily close its history center on Warren Street.
The center's lower level flooded earlier this week when a sump pump backed up.
Communications and Archives Manager Heather Harren said BECHS' archives and collections were not damaged and the building's new roofing has not leaked during the recent heavy rains.
The building will remain closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
BECHS has rescheduled its member appreciation event and the opening reception for the exhibit “Blue Earth County’s Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection.” Both events will be Sept. 21.
The September Young Historians program was canceled.
