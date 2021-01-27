Area lawmakers plan to propose several large-scale infrastructure projects once more this year as the Legislature debates how to fund a potential public works bill.
Local legislators will reintroduce the city of Mankato's water quality projects, Minnesota State University's Armstrong Hall redesign, the city of North Mankato's fieldhouse at Caswell Park and Minnesota Sex Offender Program renovations.
"When it comes to infrastructure, the more money we spend now, the more money we're going to save in the long term," said Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato.
Almost all of the local projects set to be reintroduced at the Capitol received some funding last year through environmental funding or through a $1.37 billion infrastructure bill, but local entities hope to get more state support.
Mankato received about $7.2 million out of a $16.6 million request to work on Minnesota River riverbank stabilization near Riverfront Park, which would include a water reclamation facility to help protect nearby wells.
City officials say they're going to push for at least $8.2 million this year for a pared-down project that won't include planned stabilization to nearby Indian Creek. That request will include funding to deal with a previously unknown dumping area with materials about 80 to 100 years old, said City Manager Susan Arntz.
"The only reason we were able to discover that was because of the low water levels of the river," Arntz said. "That likely will add some expense to the city's proposal."
The city also is calculating how much to ask to purchase about 100 acres of land west of Monks Avenue to Rosewood Pond on the southern side of town. City officials hope to turn at least 40 acres back into wetlands as part of a water quality restoration project to help reduce sediments, phosphates and nitrates into the Minnesota River.
Mankato officials estimated in 2020 the project would cost about $8.3 million, $4.5 million of which would come from state infrastructure funding. Though Mankato received about $1.3 million from the state last year for the project, the city is still calculating how inflation will affect the proposed cost.
Department of Human Services officials are doing similar calculations on a proposed $18.3 million project to renovate sex offender program facilities at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. The project involves adding more community transitional facilities following a 2015 ruling the program was unconstitutionally keeping sex offenders with no hope for release.
Republicans have pushed back on the project over the past few years, but lawmakers came together in 2020 to put a little less than $2 million into the project. DHS officials are still reviewing the project and calculating inflation costs, said Democratic Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato.
North Mankato officials also received about $2 million in 2020 toward a proposed indoor recreational center at Caswell Park. The city had hoped to receive $10.5 million from the state and will likely pursue another $8.5 million this year.
Frentz said there may also be a technical change made for an $8 million Vernon Center water treatment upgrade project, though he said it's unclear what that technical change will entail. Lawmakers included the Vernon Center project in last year's infrastructure bill.
The only area project that didn't receive state funding last year was MSU's redesign of Armstrong Hall. The university plans to demolish the building and rebuild it at about two-thirds of its size for about $100 million, which university officials say is cheaper than trying to renovate the decades-old building. Both Frederick and Frentz say the MSU project will be a priority.
It remains to be seen whether lawmakers agree on local priorities, however. Infrastructure bills, also called bonding bills because Minnesota borrows money to pay for projects, are normally crafted in even-numbered years. Smaller bonding bills are often put together in odd-numbered years, but lawmakers have struggled to agree on major bonding legislation in recent years.
Both Democrats and Republicans say they're open to a bonding bill that targets critical infrastructure such as water, sewer and stormwater systems or roads and bridges.
There were more than $5.3 billion in bonding requests in 2020.
A Free Press analysis in 2019 showed Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next 20 years to address most anticipated infrastructure needs, excluding housing and local government requests. That means lawmakers would need to approve about $4 billion for bonding each year to deal with known infrastructure issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.