MANKATO — A local gas station had water in some of its gas, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Drivers reported vehicle difficulties after filling up May 17 at the Holiday Station at 1820 Madison Ave., according to three complaints filed with the commerce department.
One of the comments in a complaint said: "A local mechanic had at least 3 cars pull in shortly after filling up at Holiday on Madison Avenue. When sampled, the fuel was over 90% water."
The commerce department typically responds within one day of when the complaints are filed, according to Mo Schriner, the department's director of communications.
When inspectors find water in regular gasoline storage tanks, they collect a sample for lab analysis, remove the produce from sale, and place "rejected" product stickers on the pumps, Shriner stated. The inspector then notifies the station the product is to remain off sale until Weights & Measures can verify the product meets all applicable specifications.
"That's what happened in this case," she said.
Water also was found in gas at a Holiday Station in New Hope, WCCO News reported. Holiday did not return the station's request for comment.
