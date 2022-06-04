MANKATO — For years, the Minnesota River Congress and other groups have labored to bring programs and funding to improve the river basin, particularly to reduce the rapid flow of water into area rivers, which erode banks and create water quality problems.
As the River Congress prepares to meet June 15 at the Kato Ballroom for its 14th full session, the focus is more refined and the goal closer.
“The focus is to hold more water back on the landscape, however that can be done,” said Scott Sparlin of New Ulm, the facilitator/coordinator of the River Congress and a longtime river advocate.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
“We will have a big turnout. There are lots of politicians coming and we hope to see a lot of Mankato area people. We want people to guide our actions.”
As climate change has brought more big rain events and as millions of acres of farmland in the basin have had upgraded tile drainage systems installed, too much water has flowed too quickly to ravines, streams and eventually larger rivers like the Minnesota. That’s caused extensive erosion of ravine, stream and river banks that sends sediment laced with nutrients and pollutants into the rivers.
That sediment and nutrients deteriorate water quality and, as it flows down the Mississippi, worsens the Dead Zone in the Gulf of Mexico.
The River Congress and other groups have made headway in securing funding to find the best practices for holding back water, which not only helps the rivers but also reduces the loss of fertilizer on farm fields, better sequesters carbon on the landscape and improves the soils. It can also help recharge groundwater/aquifer levels, which have fallen in many areas.
Last year, the River Congress and other groups helped push through a bill that will provide $1 million this year and $1 million next year to pay landowners and pay to track the success of different types of water retention projects in the Minnesota River Basin and on the Mississippi. Gov. Tim Walz has proposed another $5 million, which could be approved if there is a special session of the Legislature.
“It’s to hold more water on the landscape in any way, shape or form,” Sparlin said. He said demonstration projects will be scored and tracked.
“It is a demonstration to show what kinds of small, medium or large projects would look like and we’d have examples to show landowners and others. You need to make it practical and measure outcomes and do it right.”
He said to make a real impact, significantly more funding will be needed to increase water storage throughout the basin.
Sparlin and others also have been working with the state’s two U.S. senators to try to secure federal funds. The state Board of Water Soil Resources is supporting an $8 million federal funding proposal for the state to do more demonstration projects.
Due to the pandemic, this is the first in-person River Congress meeting in two years.
The mission of the River Congress is to promote citizen input from a wide variety of stakeholders to find ways to cooperate on improving the river basin.
The meeting is co-hosted by the Izaak Walton League’s Upper Mississippi River Initiative.
Walz is to address the gathering electronically at 7 p.m.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke and Chief Engineer Rita Weaver as well as Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler will speak at the gathering.
Residents attending will have the opportunity to give direction and input to the River Congress.
