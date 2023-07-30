As Mike Schultz walks through the tall big bluestem native prairie grass on land next to the south shore of Lake Washington, pointing out five wetlands that have been restored, he says it was “the perfect project.”
The manager of Le Sueur County Soil and Water Conservation District said the 80-acre parcel was put into grassland in 2017 when the landowner enrolled it in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.
“But there was still a lot of serious erosion happening,” said Schultz, pointing to the rolling hills on the land.
The SWCD secured a Clean Water Fund grant to cover half the nearly $100,000 cost of restoring five wetlands on the property, with the Lake Washington Association covering the matching amount.
“The Lake Washington group has been around a long time and is committed to water quality, so we’ve partnered with them and we work with landowners on projects. The German-Jefferson (lakes) group has kicked in money for projects, too.”
The wetlands slow the flow of water on the landscape, allow sediment to settle and then release water more slowly into tile outlets that flow into the bay of nearby by Lake Washington.
Schultz said the project was a perfect solution for reducing point-source water quality problems.
Growing movement
Storing more water on the landscape — in manmade storage ponds or by restoring wetlands — has long been seen as a way to filter sediment out of water before it gets to rivers and lakes, to reduce erosion, and to slow the flow of water to ravines, rivers and lakes.
But the concept has gained even more attention as more frequent heavy rainstorms and more efficient farm drainage systems have raised concerns about water quality and streambank erosion.
“There’s certainly interest in the topic,” said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, who has long worked on water quality issues, funding and building alliances between the ag community and conservation groups.
“Water storage is a bit tricky to do it right. If you store it in the wrong place, you can create more problems. But I believe water storage done in the right place can be a real benefit.”
Torkelson, a lifelong farmer, said there will always be tension between the two groups.
“But there is room to work together and I’ve always stressed that,” he said. “Find things that work for everybody and it can be done, but it’s tough.
“Too often we get locked into opposing camps, and we both think we have great ideas that can’t be questioned.”
The Legislature in the recent session provided $17 million in funding for projects and pilot projects related to water storage, continuing a round of funding provided a couple of sessions ago.
“There’s been active groups looking at water storage, and now they have some money to work with,” Torkelson said.
The funding generally covers half of a project, with the landowner or others matching the funding.
Schultz said one thing his SWCD has been looking at is finding those matching funds from someone other than the landowner, who may often get no financial benefit from a water storage project.
“I’ve done a lot of speaking to lake associations and say they need to find ways to kick in money if they want projects done,” Schultz said.
Le Sueur County has been one of the most active counties in the region in doing water storage projects on the landscape and as part of farm drainage ditch improvement projects. The county has multiple lakes and rivers and has seen flooding in its cities.
“Water storage is big for us. In 2014 the towns of Waterville and Elysian flooded, and we completed our One Watershed, One Plan that focuses on preventing flooding in downriver communities by doing water storage,” Schultz said.
The Le Sueur Watershed — located within Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Steele and Waseca counties — also has been a primary focus for state and local agencies and water quality groups. That’s because the watershed is one of the most problematic in the Minnesota River Basin as high rates of ravine and bank erosion and heavy sediment loading into rivers occur in the watershed.
Torkelson said even though it’s difficult, the environmental and ag communities need to keep trying to work together and be open to listening to opposing views.
“When you talk about the positive impacts of farm drainage — and there are positive impacts because it’s critical to our production — sometimes environmentalists just shut you down and don’t want to hear it. There needs to be a balance,” Torkelson said.
“Water quality is a topic I’ve worked on for a lot of years — buffers and a lot of other issues. And it’s not going to go away, so we need to continue to explore the possibilities that work for producers and users and the environmental organizations.”
Soil health a focus
Jared Bach, of the Blue Earth County SWCD, said they’ve done and are planning to do some water storage on farm ditch systems.
“County Ditch 57 west of Mapleton we did a storage and sediment storage project using some lower areas that flooded frequently.” The low areas were redone to hold more water during heavier rains that then release the water slowly into the ditch system.
“We’re going to do some storage on County Ditch 56. That’s in the preliminary stages of planning and seeking grant funding,” Bach said. That ditch flows into Crystal Lake in Lake Crystal and has been the focus of reducing sediment flow from the ditch into the lake.
Bach said they are also working on some soil health initiatives, another area that has received more attention and funding recently. The idea is to improve farm soil health with methods such as cover crops, less tillage and other practices, which helps water quality and improves soil using less fertilizer.
They will be taking applications from county landowners from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15 for soil health projects, with landowners qualifying for grant assistance.
