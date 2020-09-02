WATERVILLE — A Waterville man is accused of assaulting and threatening his landlord during a dispute over his deposit.
Wade Allen Reid, 44, was charged with felony threats, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A man told authorities Reid was upset about a deposit Sunday morning at Reid’s residence on Third Street South. Reid allegedly pushed and kicked his landlord and threatened to kill him and throw him over a railing. As the landlord left, Wade allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to slit the man’s throat.
A witness reported seeing Reid wave a knife and threaten the landlord, the court complaint says.
