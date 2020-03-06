WATERVILLE — A Waterville man allegedly raped a teenager while she slept at his house.
Brett David Christensen, 47, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct this week in Le Sueur County District Court.
An 18-year-old woman told authorities Christensen provided her and other underage consumers alcohol March 1. Christensen later got into bed with her and raped her, a court complaint says. The young woman said she pretended to sleep through the assault because she was scared.
Christensen reportedly told a Le Sueur County sheriff's investigator he slept in the same bed as the woman but he denied the sexual assault allegation.
