WATERVILLE — A Waterville man allegedly raped a teenager while she slept at his house. 

Brett David Christensen, 47, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct this week in Le Sueur County District Court.

An 18-year-old woman told authorities Christensen provided her and other underage consumers alcohol March 1. Christensen later got into bed with her and raped her, a court complaint says. The young woman said she pretended to sleep through the assault because she was scared.

Christensen reportedly told a Le Sueur County sheriff's investigator he slept in the same bed as the woman but he denied the sexual assault allegation.

