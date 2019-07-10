Waterville man dies in 2-vehicle crash
FARIBAULT — A 27-year-old Waterville man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Faribault that also caused life-threatening injuries to a 40-year-old Cannon Lake man.
William Elmer Potter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Potter was driving a 1992 Buick east on Highway 60 at 4:45 a.m. and was in Warsaw Township, Rice County, when the car and a westbound 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan collided.
Potter was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.
Andrew Joseph Stein, of Cannon Falls, was driving the van when it crossed the road’s centerline.
Stein was airlifted to St. Marys hospital campus in Rochester.
Man charged in assault on street
ST. JAMES — A man allegedly assaulted and threatened another man with a knife, briefcase and garbage can on a St. James street Monday.
Vincent Michael Falcon, 36, of St. James, allegedly drove by a man with whom he had an ongoing feud on Second Avenue South.
Falcon stopped his vehicle and got out carrying a knife and a briefcase. He threatened to kill the other man multiple times and swung the briefcase at him, a court complaint alleges.
Falcon also allegedly picked up a garbage can and threw it at the other man.
Multiple witnesses told police Falcon was the aggressor.
Falcon was charged Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court with felony counts of assault and threats of violence, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Man allegedly choked woman
MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of choking a woman he knows and threatening her with a knife.
Jahee Jamill Lasley, 29, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault and threats of violence and gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Lasley tried to hit the woman with a curtain rod, wrestled with her and choked her outside her apartment last month, according to the court complaint.
After a witness intervened, Lasley reportedly said he was going to kill the woman. Lasley then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and the woman said she ran away because she believed Lasley was going to stab her.
A witness captured a portion of the assault on video with a cellphone, the charges allege.
Man injured as car crashes into trees
LE CENTER — A 47-year-old Mankato man was injured when the car he was driving crashed west of Le Center Wednesday morning.
Troy Erik Olson was driving a 2004 Volvo east on Highway 99 shortly before 7:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and crashed into trees, the State Patrol said.
Olson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Marys hospital campus in Rochester.
The Volvo’s airbag deployed in the crash and Olson was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
The Free Press
