WATERVILLE — A 53-year-old Waterville man suffered life-threatening injuries when the van he was driving rolled a few miles west of Waterville Tuesday morning.
David Dean Volkman was driving a 2004 Econoline Cargo east on Highway 60 at 10:48 a.m. when he lost control of the van as he swerved to avoid a collision, the State Patrol said. Road conditions were dry.
Volkman was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
No other information on Volkman's condition was available because Mayo Clinic Health System no longer provides condition updates.
