WATERVILLE — The city of Waterville is seeking more than half a million dollars in state funding to study and warn residents of flooding in the area.
Waterville hopes for $13,000 to buy and install a flood-warning gauge along the Cannon River and another $500,000 to study the Cannon River's dam system to find ways to keep water flowing easier.
Waterville has experienced historic flooding in recent years, in part due to an increase in the severity of rainstorms and slowly increasing average annual rainfalls. A 2017 Bolton and Menk study on the Cannon River for Waterville shows 14 times between 1923 and 2016 when 4 or more inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period, with nine of those times taking place since 1990. Waterville last flooded in July 2019.
Annual precipitation in Minnesota has increased by a quarter inch per decade on average, according to state climatologists. Those totals jump higher in southern Minnesota, about three-tenths to four-tenths each decade.
"There is great need to take care of some of these water issues because of the dramatic effect it's having on the livelihood of these small communities," said Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont. "They are just getting hammered over and over again."
Rosen is sponsoring Waterville's requests at the Legislature this year. She presented the bills Tuesday to the Senate Environmental and Natural Resource Finance Committee.
Waterville City Administrator Teresa Hill said the city wants to work toward ensuring water moves better through the area as water can sit within the dam systems for up to a week or more at times. That's why the city hopes lawmakers will fund the hydrology study.
"It's a very good thing for all of our communities because what affects Waterville, affects our surrounding communities also," Hill said.
A number of communities in south-central Minnesota have similar flood-related issues. Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a statewide grant program for communities to assess how well their stormwater and wastewater systems have held up in recent years so local and state officials have a better idea how to prioritize infrastructure bills and Minnesota Public Facilities Authority funding.
The grant program is included as part of the governor's budget proposal for 2021, according to Greta Gauthier, an assistant commissioner with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The governor's office is asking for $3 million.
While DFL senators say they have no issue supporting Waterville's requests, several said they'd like to see more attention paid to flooding issues throughout the state.
"I have a big problem in my district as well," said Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, of Minneapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.