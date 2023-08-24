A 19-year-old Waterville woman was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Thursday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Emma Kuball, who represented Rice County in the statewide competition, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for 1,850 Minnesota dairy farm families. She is the daughter of Nate and Shannon Kuball and attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Ten county dairy princesses from throughout the state competed for the Princess Kay title. Makenzie Alberts of Pine Island, representing Dodge County, and Megan Ratka of Cold Spring, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up, according to Midwest Dairy, the sponsor of the contest.
Kuball, Alberts and Ratka were also named scholarship winners.
Throughout her yearlong reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Kuball will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families.
Kuball's first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair — Thursday and Friday. Minnesota artist and butter sculptor Gerry Kulzer will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists.
Finalist Montana Krueger of Arlington, representing Sibley County, will be sculpted Saturday.
Throughout the fair, Princess Kay and the other finalists will make appearances near the Butter Sculpture Booth in the Dairy Building and at the Moo Booth in the Dairy Barn. Princess Kay's Facebook page and Instagram will provide regular updates and photos of each completed butter sculpture.
Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for dairy.
